Coronavirus+death++reported+from+New+Zealand+after+three+months

The first coronavirus death in New Zealan was reported today, three months after they faced a second wave of the coronavirus.
It was a 51-year-old man who died of the coronavirus in Auckland, while the last time a corona death was reported from New Zealand was on May 24.
Accordingly, the number of coronavirus deaths in New Zealand increases to 23.
The total number of infected people in the country is 1764.
