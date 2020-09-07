සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Country and city that has searched the word 'sex' most on the Internet - (video)

Friday, 04 September 2020 - 16:43

Ethiopia has become the country with the highest number of searches for the word ‘sex’ on the internet, around the world.

According to Google Trends data, Ethiopia has become the No. 1 country in terms of searching for pornography through the Google app.

Earlier, the Sri Lanka was rated as the country that had searched the word 'sex' most on the internet around the world.

However, the city of Homagama in Sri Lanka has emerged as the city with the second highest number of searches for the word ‘sex’ on the internet.

According to a Google Trends survey, India ranks 5th in the list.






