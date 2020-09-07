සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

The bridge in Deniyaya that was destroyed during the floods in 2017 still not repaired (Video)

Friday, 04 September 2020 - 17:16

The+bridge+in+Deniyaya+that+was+destroyed+during+the+floods+in+2017+still+not+repaired+%28Video%29


We received a report from Matara Pitabeddara about a group of people who have been facing many difficulties due to the lack of a bridge for three years.

The Pitabeddara Pahuruthota bridge connects the villages of Siyambalagoda and Kosnilgoda in the Deniyaya electorate.

This bridge which was built across the Nilwala river was completely destroyed due to the floods in May 2017.

Although three years have passed, the residents of the area are now have to take on a very dangerous journey due to the authorities not paying attention to this bridge.

They say the failure to rebuild it so far has led to a number of difficulties, including the marketing of agricultural produce and the difficulty for the children to go to school.

Trending News

Slight increase in the price of gold in the world market
07 September 2020
Slight increase in the price of gold in the world market
Income Tax on Profit Earnings of Gem & Jewellery manufacturers and 15% Gold Import Tax removed
07 September 2020
Income Tax on Profit Earnings of Gem & Jewellery manufacturers and 15% Gold Import Tax removed
Man dies at Nuwara Eliya quarantine center
07 September 2020
Man dies at Nuwara Eliya quarantine center
Daughter killed, mother and brother injured after wall collapses in Navagamuwa
07 September 2020
Daughter killed, mother and brother injured after wall collapses in Navagamuwa
Premalal Jayasekara allowed to attend Parliament - Court of Appeal
07 September 2020
Premalal Jayasekara allowed to attend Parliament - Court of Appeal

International News

Man stabbed to death in central England - 7 injured
06 September 2020
Man stabbed to death in central England - 7 injured
Several boats sink at pro-Trump parade in Texas
06 September 2020
Several boats sink at pro-Trump parade in Texas
Australia’s Covid-19 epicenter extends hard lockdown
06 September 2020
Australia’s Covid-19 epicenter extends hard lockdown
6.2 magnitude quake strikes off Vanuatu
06 September 2020
6.2 magnitude quake strikes off Vanuatu
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.