The bridge in Deniyaya that was destroyed during the floods in 2017 still not repaired (Video)





We received a report from Matara Pitabeddara about a group of people who have been facing many difficulties due to the lack of a bridge for three years.



The Pitabeddara Pahuruthota bridge connects the villages of Siyambalagoda and Kosnilgoda in the Deniyaya electorate.



This bridge which was built across the Nilwala river was completely destroyed due to the floods in May 2017.



Although three years have passed, the residents of the area are now have to take on a very dangerous journey due to the authorities not paying attention to this bridge.



They say the failure to rebuild it so far has led to a number of difficulties, including the marketing of agricultural produce and the difficulty for the children to go to school.