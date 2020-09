Thalahitiyagoda Parakrama Vidyalaya in Ratmale, Matara has a history of sixty three years and this school has taken steps to educate thousands of children.



Today, 103 children from grade one to grade 11 are studying in this school in a dilapidated building.



Although the education authorities have been informed about the dilapidated building, which has been in a critical condition since 2015, it has not yet been properly addressed.