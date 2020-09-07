Sri Lankan and Indian forces working together to douse the Panama-flagged 'New Diamond' oil tanker on fire

The Sri Lanka Navy, Sri Lanka Air Force, Sri Lanka Ports Authority, the Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard continues to work together to contain the spread of fire erupted on board the oil tanker, MT New Diamond on 03rd September 2020 at 8.00 a.m.

Accordingly, an MI 17 helicopter of Sri Lanka Air Force has been carrying out a number of aerial operations, to contain the raging flames by showering water from the skies. Meanwhile, the beach craft is conducting periodic air surveillance to spot the spread of fire remaining in air and render necessary assistance.

Further, Sri Lanka Navy Ships Sayura, Sindurala and Ranarisi with 02 Fast Attack Craft continues to conduct disaster relief operations with a view to manage the calamity. Meanwhile, the spread of fire from the superstructure at the rear of the ship towards the crude oil storage facilities has been contained to a greater extent. Upon controlling the spread of fire, the two tugs ‘Rawana’ and ‘Wasamba’ of Hambantota International Port Group together with ALP ‘Winger’ tug made ready by the foreign company that owns the ship in distress are making arrangements to tow the ill-fated oil tanker away from the shore towards deep sea.