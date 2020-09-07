සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Warrant issued for MP Manusha Nanayakkara

Friday, 04 September 2020 - 17:11

Galle Chief Magistrate Harshana Kekunawela today issued a warrant for Galle District Parliamentarian Manusha Nanayakkara for not appearing in court to give evidence in a case.

He was summoned as a witness in connection for a case against a resident of the Hapugala area in Galle who is charged for swindling money from youths by claiming that he was sending them to work in Japan.

The case has been filed in the Galle Magistrate's Court by the Galle Police Criminal Investigation Division.

