A youth loses part of his arm in a bus accident in Godakawela (Photos)

A youth's hand has been severed near his elbow in a collision between a SLTB and a private bus in the Galahitiya area in Godakawela.Our correspondent stated that a youth who was sitting in the rear end seat of the private bus had been injured in the accident.The victim was taken to the Kahawatta Hospital this afternoon and later transferred to the Ratnapura General Hospital for further treatment.It took about 20 minutes to find the severed arm and was later taken to the hospital.The SLTB bus involved in the accident was traveling from Moneragala to Colombo while the private bus was traveling from Ratnapura to Embilipitiya.Our correspondent stated that the front of the SLTB bus was damaged in the accident.