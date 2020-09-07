no one will be allowed to lay hands on the Sinhalese people in the North (Video)

State Minister of Provincial Councils and Local Government Rear Admiral Sarath Weerasekera states that no one will be allowed to lay hands on the Sinhalese people in the North.



He made these comments while participating in the Hiru 'Ettha' discussion.



He also said that Tamil and Muslim youth can live without any trouble in any area of ​​the country.



He also stated that the provincial council election could not be held soon.



The full discussion is given below.



