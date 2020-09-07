9 more ships to control crude tanker fire - No risk of fuel leakage to Sri Lanka (Photos)

Sri Lanka Navy, Sri Lanka Air Force, Sri Lanka Ports Authority, the Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard are currently engaged in a joint effort to control the fire raging in the oil tanker, MT New Diamond caused by an explosion.



Nine ships have been deployed to control the fire.



Meanwhile, the Indian Coast Guard Ship (ICGS) ‘Sarang’ has arrived for disaster relief mission, to the sea area where the ill-fated oil tanker is located. Moreover, a special tug called TTT One which is equipped with dedicated firefighting equipment, professionals and is capable of undertaking firefighting operations at sea is scheduled to reach the scene with another Indian Coast Guard Ship this evening.



Further, considering these turn of events as an urgent matter of national importance, the Sri Lanka Ports Authority, Hambantota International Port Group, Colombo Dockyard Limited, Ceylon Petroleum Corporation and Indian Oil Corporation has provided AFFF fire extinguishing chemicals which are being transferred by Sri Lanka Coast Guard Ship ‘Samudraraksha’, ‘Samaraksha’ and the Sri Lanka Navy Ship ‘Samudura’ from the ports of the Hambantota, Colombo and Trincomalee respectively, to augment the dousing operation.



At present, SLN ships and craft together with the MI 17 helicopter and beach craft of Sri Lanka Air Force, the two tugs ‘Rawana’ and ‘Wasamba’ of Hambantota International Port Group and ALP ‘Winger’ tug made ready by the foreign company that owns the ship in distress are also continuing their firefighting missions to get the tense situation under control.



It is in this backdrop, arrangements have also been made to tow the MT New Diamond to the deep sea at any moment, as soon as the fire onboard gets under control. The distressed vessel lies about 22 nautical miles (35 kilometers) off the coast as of now.



Rear Admiral Nandana Jayaratne, Acting Director General of the Navy said that there is a high probability that the crude oil stored in the ship will not be damaged by the fire.



Joining the media briefing, the Chairperson of the Marine Environment Protection Authority, Attorney-at-Law Dharshani Lahandapura stated that they are currently seeking the advice of the Attorney General regarding the action to be taken in the event of a fuel leak.



A complaint has been lodged with the Thirukkovil Police as a first step.



Acting Director General of the Navy Rear Admiral Nandana Jayaratne was inquired about a patch in the ship.



In response, he said there was no risk of the ship splitting or breaking.



Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has instructed the relevant authorities to launch a 24-hour joint operation to take all necessary steps to prevent possible damage to the marine environment by the New Diamond.



The Prime Minister has instructed the Marine Environment Protection Authority under the Ministry of Urban Development and Housing to take all necessary steps in this regard, the Prime Minister's Office said.