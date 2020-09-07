Mathripala meets Roshan Ransinghe (video)





Former President Maithripala Sirisena and State Minister Roshan Ranasinghe who verbally attacked each other from the political platform during the last general election in the Polonnaruwa district, met each other at a ceremony today.



Former President as well as State Minister Roshan Ranasinghe were present at the opening of the Elders Home constructed in the Parakum Uyana in Polonnaruwa.



This was financially supported by Dudley Sirisena, brother of former President Maithripala Sirisena.



The two of them were engaged in a cordial conversation.