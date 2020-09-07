Showery+condition+likely+to+enhance+today

The showery condition over the island, particularly in the south western part and the north-western province, is likely to enhance to some extent from this evening (05), says the Department of Meteorology.



Showers will occur at times in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, Central and North-western provinces.



Showers or thundershowers will occur in the Uva, Eastern and North-central provinces and in the Mullaitivu and Vavuniya districts in the afternoon.

Fairly heavy showers of over 50 mm are likely at some places, while several spells of light showers may occur in the Jaffna and Mannar districts.



The public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning and localized strong winds during thundershowers.



The Met Department also says the sun is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka until 07 September due to its apparent southward relative motion.



The nearest towns of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead today are Angulana, Kiragala, Bogawantalawa, Diyatalawa and Kumbukkana at about 12.09 pm.