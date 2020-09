The Samagi Jana Balawegaya says it will take all possible action within parliament to defeat the proposed 20th amendment to the constitution.



SJB general secretary Ranjith Madduma Bandara says in a statement that they are prepared to work unconditionally with any group to defend and strengthen the 19th amendment.



The statement adds the SJB would not allow a reversal of the 2015 victory that was the result of a struggle for nearly four decades.