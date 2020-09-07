India's Covid-19 tally surges past 4 million-mark

Covid-19 cases in India crossed the four million mark yesterday (04).
In the past 24 hours, the country reported 87,800 new infections.
It took only 13 days for India’s caseload to jump from three million to four million.
The global cases are now over 26,773,000 and the fatalities total more than 878,000.
