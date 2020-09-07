MT+New+Diamond+being+towed+after+fire+is+put+out

The fire on board the oil tanker MT New Diamond has now been brought under control, says the Sri Lanka Navy.



The Indian Coastguard that joined in the operation tweeted that its specialist team and tug ALP Winger connected tow and commenced towing to prevent drifting of vessel to shallow waters around 7.00 pm yesterday (04).



Four large vessels each belonging to the Sri Lankan Navy and the Indian Navy were part of a fleet of 11 vessels that fought the blaze.



Air Force spokesman Group Capt. Dushan Wijesinghe said several observation flights have been planned for this morning.



The tanker with 270,000 metric tons of crude caught fire 38 nautical miles off Sangamankanda Point on the morning of 03 September