Private+buses+starting+from+Mathugama+on+strike

All private buses that start from Mathugama are on strike.
Secretary of the bus association for the route 285 Prasanna Gunasinghe told Hiru News that they are protesting against an assault following a dispute between two bus owners.
They are demanding the arrest of the attackers.
