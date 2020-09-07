Russian+Covid-19+vaccine+shows+signs+of+immune+response

Russian scientists have published the first report on their Covid-19 vaccine, saying early tests showed signs of an immune response.
The report published by medical journal The Lancet said every participant developed antibodies to fight the virus and had no serious side effects.
Russia licensed the vaccine for local use in August, the first country to do so and before data had been published.
