New Diamond towed 40 nautical miles away (video/pictures)

The oil tanker New Diamond has been towed more than 40 nautical miles away from Sri Lanka’s coast after the fire onboard was contained, says the Sri Lanka Navy spokesman.Eleven ships and tugboats are being deployed in the operation.The Indian Coastguard that joined in the operation tweeted that its specialist team and tug ALP Winger connected tow and commenced towing to prevent drifting of vessel to shallow waters around 7.00 pm yesterday (04).The tanker with 270,000 metric tons of crude caught fire 38 nautical miles off Sangamankanda Point on the morning of 03 September.