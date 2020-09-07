500+kgs+of+Beedi+Leaves+seized+along+with+six+suspects

Five hundred kilos of Beedi Leaves were seized by the Navy off Marawila in Chilaw in the early hours of this morning (05).
The contraband was nabbed concealed in 16 polythene packs while being smuggled into the island from India by three persons.
On information provided by them, three others, including the driver of a lorry that was to transport the Beedi Leaves, were taken into custody.
The contraband was nabbed concealed in 16 polythene packs while being smuggled into the island from India by three persons.
On information provided by them, three others, including the driver of a lorry that was to transport the Beedi Leaves, were taken into custody.