Old+prison+complex+in+Tangalle+made+a+detention+centre

The old prison complex in Tangalle has been declared a detention centre through a gazette notification.
According to the Defence Minisry, the president has taken the step as per the powers vested in him by the Prevention of Terrorism Act.
Meanwhile, a gazette notification has annulled the registration of the Sri Lanka Ballroom Dancing Association with immediate effect.
The sports minister has taken the step in accordance with the provisions in the Sports Act.
