Four+drug+addicts+escape+from+Kuliyapitiya+Prison

Four drug addicts have broken the roof of their cell and escaped from Kuliyapitiya Prison, police say.
They have been in remand custody in connection with heroin possession cases pending before the magistrate’s court in the area.
Several police teams, backed by roadblocks, are searching for the escaped prisoners, who are from Kamburapola, Galpola, Narangoda and Alahitiyawa.
They have been in remand custody in connection with heroin possession cases pending before the magistrate’s court in the area.
Several police teams, backed by roadblocks, are searching for the escaped prisoners, who are from Kamburapola, Galpola, Narangoda and Alahitiyawa.