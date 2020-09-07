President+appreciates+controlling+oil+tanker+fire

In a twitter message, president Gotabaya Rajapaksa thanks Sri Lanka’s Navy, Air Force and the Ports Authority and the Indian defence forces for their efforts in controlling the fire in MT New Diamond oil tanker and preventing a disastrous situation.
“I greatly appreciate your Contribution in conserving Marine biodiversity by preventing a disastrous situation out in the ocean,” he says.
