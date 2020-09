Prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa participated in religious activities in Kataragama yesterday (04) to invoke blessings on the country.



He paid homage at the Kiri Vehera in gratitude of the blessings for freeing the country from the Covid-19 pandemic.



Thereafter, he called on chief incumbent Ven. Kobawaka Dhamminda Thera.



The PM attended a Pirith Chanting near the Bo tree at the Kataragama Devale.



He also participated in an alms giving for the Sangha at Abhinavarama Vihara this morning.