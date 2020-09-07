How CID pressurized Army colonel (video)



Army colonel Shammi Kumararatne charges that CID officers repeatedly pressurized him into saying the then defence secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa had ordered the abduction of missing journalist Prageeth Ekneligoda.



Kumararatne was testifying before the presidential commission on political victimizations in connection with a complaint by him that he had been politically-victimized during the previous regime.



He also charged the then CID director Shani Abeysekara used his authoritarian powers and worked to prevent the Rajapaksas from returning to power.



An audio in which MP Ranjan Ramanayake was discussing court cases with Abeysekara was played at the hearing.