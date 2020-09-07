Tea estate inspector falls in attempted arrest, dies later (video)



A 55-year-old tea estate inspector allegedly fell to the ground when police tried to arrest him over an attempted assault and later died in hospital in Morawaka last night (04).



Following a complaint to police emergency, a team from Morawaka police had gone to a house at Alapaladeniya.



The estate’s owner complained a certain group was threatening him.



The wife of the deceased charged the police abused him in strong language when trying to arrest him.



Following the incident, area residents detained the police team and the estate owner.



A senior police officer arrived and calmed them down.