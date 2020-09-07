සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Committee probes minimizing congestion in remand prisons

Saturday, 05 September 2020 - 14:10

Committee+probes+minimizing+congestion+in+remand+prisons
A seven-member committee will inquire into legal aspects and remedial measures to minimize the congestion of remand prisoners on drug offences.

Justice minister Ali Sabri has asked the committee, headed by additional secretary Piyumanthi Peiris, to submit a report within three weeks.

Its other members represent the departments of government analyst, attorney general, police and prisons and the Bar Association.

The matter also came under discussion at a meeting chaired by state minister Sudarshani Fernandopulle on 03 September.

A backlog of around 8,000 drug cases is before the government analyst’s department, which is impacting the related court hearings.

Meanwhile, the old prison complex in Tangalle has been declared a detention centre through a gazette notification.

According to the Defence Minisry, the president has taken the step as per the powers vested in him by the Prevention of Terrorism Act.

Trending News

Slight increase in the price of gold in the world market
07 September 2020
Slight increase in the price of gold in the world market
Income Tax on Profit Earnings of Gem & Jewellery manufacturers and 15% Gold Import Tax removed
07 September 2020
Income Tax on Profit Earnings of Gem & Jewellery manufacturers and 15% Gold Import Tax removed
Man dies at Nuwara Eliya quarantine center
07 September 2020
Man dies at Nuwara Eliya quarantine center
Daughter killed, mother and brother injured after wall collapses in Navagamuwa
07 September 2020
Daughter killed, mother and brother injured after wall collapses in Navagamuwa
Premalal Jayasekara allowed to attend Parliament - Court of Appeal
07 September 2020
Premalal Jayasekara allowed to attend Parliament - Court of Appeal

International News

Man stabbed to death in central England - 7 injured
06 September 2020
Man stabbed to death in central England - 7 injured
Several boats sink at pro-Trump parade in Texas
06 September 2020
Several boats sink at pro-Trump parade in Texas
Australia’s Covid-19 epicenter extends hard lockdown
06 September 2020
Australia’s Covid-19 epicenter extends hard lockdown
6.2 magnitude quake strikes off Vanuatu
06 September 2020
6.2 magnitude quake strikes off Vanuatu
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.