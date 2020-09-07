Committee+probes+minimizing+congestion+in+remand+prisons

A seven-member committee will inquire into legal aspects and remedial measures to minimize the congestion of remand prisoners on drug offences.



Justice minister Ali Sabri has asked the committee, headed by additional secretary Piyumanthi Peiris, to submit a report within three weeks.



Its other members represent the departments of government analyst, attorney general, police and prisons and the Bar Association.



The matter also came under discussion at a meeting chaired by state minister Sudarshani Fernandopulle on 03 September.



A backlog of around 8,000 drug cases is before the government analyst’s department, which is impacting the related court hearings.



Meanwhile, the old prison complex in Tangalle has been declared a detention centre through a gazette notification.



According to the Defence Minisry, the president has taken the step as per the powers vested in him by the Prevention of Terrorism Act.