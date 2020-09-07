Met+Dept.+calls+for+vigilance+about+strong+winds+at+sea

The Department of Meteorology calls for vigilance about strong winds in the shallow and deep seas around the island from tomorrow.



In a warning, it says the wind speed can increase up to 70 kmph from 9.00 am on 06 September to 9.00 am on 07 September.



The sea areas around the island can be rough to very rough during this period.



Fishermen are informed that it is dangerous to venture into sea areas and naval communities are requested to be vigilant in this regard.