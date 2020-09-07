Only 130 out of 300 engines, power-sets in use

Locomotive drivers say only 130 out of a fleet of 300 engines and power-sets are in use.
Secretary of their association Indika Dodangoda told Hiru News that around 150 are presently in sheds, while 60 engines and 70 power-sets are being used.
He blamed authorities for not using the available resources.
Secretary of their association Indika Dodangoda told Hiru News that around 150 are presently in sheds, while 60 engines and 70 power-sets are being used.
He blamed authorities for not using the available resources.