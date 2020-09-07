Showers+or+thundershowers+tomorrow

Showers or thundershowers will occur at most parts of the island tomorrow (06), says the Department of Meteorology.



Heavy rainfalls of more than 100 mm are likely at some places in the Western, Sabaragamuva and Central provinces and in the Galle district.



Fairly strong winds of around 50 kmph at times can be expected over the island and wind speed can increase up to 70-80 kmph during thundershowers.



The public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning and localized strong winds during thundershowers.



The Met Department also says the sun is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka until 07 September due to its apparent southward relative motion.



The nearest towns of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead tomorrow are Bentota, Meegama, Dodampapitiya, Pelawatta, Bodagama and Kataragama around 12.09 pm.