Observations+continue+for+any+possible+oil+spill+from+MT+New+Diamond

The Navy has deployed a fleet of 11 crafts for missions relating to the distressed oil tanker MT New Diamond.



The vessel has been towed more than 40 nautical miles away from Sri Lanka’s coast after the fire onboard was contained.



Indian Coastguard vessel Ameya today joined in the efforts, while a Dornier aircraft left Mattala to observe any possibility of oil spills.



The Indian Coastguard says no oil slick has been reported so far.



The tanker with 270,000 metric tons of crude caught fire 38 nautical miles off Sangamankanda Point on the morning of 03 September.