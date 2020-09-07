US covid-19 deaths could more than double by year’s end

The global death toll from the Covid-19 pandemic could triple by year’s end, with an additional 1.9 million deaths, while a fall wave of infections could drive fatalities in the United States to 410,000, says a new forecast.



The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington’s estimate reinforces warnings by many experts that cooler, drier weather and increased time spent indoors could boost viral transmission in the Northern Hemisphere surge this fall and winter — something typically seen with other respiratory viruses.



The institute’s forecasts were influential earlier in the pandemic in guiding policies developed by the White House coronavirus task force, but they have been criticized by some experts as projecting further into the future than can be done reliably.



The US death toll from covid-19 now stands at 183,000, according to health data analyzed by The Washington Post.



The IHME model projects that under the most likely scenario, 410,451 people in the United States will have died by 01 January.