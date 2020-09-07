සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Can't lose an inch of territory – China

Saturday, 05 September 2020 - 16:15

India is "entirely" responsible for the border stand-off in Ladakh and China will not lose "an inch of its territory", the Chinese government said today (05).

Beijing blamed India for escalating tension along the line of actual control, which serves as the de factor border between the two countries.

India responded shortly after, with the Defence Ministry noting that China's actions, including the "amassing of large number of troops... aggressive behaviour and attempts to unilaterally alter the status quo", were in violation of bilateral agreements.

The twin statements came hours after a high-level meeting in Moscow between Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his counterpart, Defence Minister Wei Fenghi.

