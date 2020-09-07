Govt. Analyst’s Dept. examines Tile Chaminda’s vehicles

A team from the Government Analyst’s Department today (05) examined, for heroin traces, six vehicles believed to have been used for drug trafficking by a person identified as Tile Chaminda.
Presently under detention by Minuwangoda police on a court order, he is accused of trafficking heroin with the aid of Police Narcotic Bureau officers.
The vehicles examined are two cars, a van, a cab, a tipper and a three wheeler.
