Heavy+showers+of+over+100+mm+tomorrow

Showers or thundershowers will occur at most parts of the island tomorrow (06), says the Department of Meteorology.



Heavy rainfalls of more than 100 mm are likely at some places in the Western, Sabaragamuva and Central provinces and in the Galle district.



Fairly strong winds of around 50 kmph at times can be expected over the island and wind speed can increase up to 70-80 kmph during thundershowers.



Showers or thundershowers will occur in the Uva, Eastern and North-central provinces and in the Mullaitivu and Vavuniya districts in the afternoon.



Fairly heavy showers of over 50 mm are likely at some places, while several spells of light showers may occur in the Jaffna and Mannar districts.



The public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning and localized strong winds during thundershowers.