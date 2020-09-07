සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Backhoe overturns on Hatton - Balangoda road (Video)

Saturday, 05 September 2020 - 17:46

A backhoe machine used to widen the road in the Pudukadu area in Pinnawala has overturned on the Hatton-Balangoda main road, disrupting traffic.

Our correspondent stated that the accident took place this afternoon and due to this the traffic on that road has been completely disrupted.

No one was injured in the accident.

Due to this traffic to Hatton, Balangoda, Bogawantalawa, Maratenna, Waleiboda and Embilipitiya has been completely disrupted.

The removal of the backhoe has begun and the traffic will be restored soon, police said.

