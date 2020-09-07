සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

09 suspects who stole turmeric arrested

Saturday, 05 September 2020 - 17:42

09+suspects+who+stole+turmeric+arrested+
09 suspects who stole 18180kgs of Turmeric from Grayline Container yard in Grandpass, have been arrested.

Meanhwile, Rs.45mn cash earned by selling Turmeric has also discovered. 

The theft had taken place on the 28th and was being investigated by a special police team of the CID.

The theft had taken place while the Sri Lanka Customs was investigating the importation of the consignment of turmeric by a private company at Fifth Cross Street, Colombo 11.

Accordingly, one suspect was arrested on the 29th and three other suspects were arrested on the 30th.

In addition, the Police Media Division stated that 5 more suspects involved in this crime were arrested on the 31st.


Trending News

Slight increase in the price of gold in the world market
07 September 2020
Slight increase in the price of gold in the world market
Income Tax on Profit Earnings of Gem & Jewellery manufacturers and 15% Gold Import Tax removed
07 September 2020
Income Tax on Profit Earnings of Gem & Jewellery manufacturers and 15% Gold Import Tax removed
Man dies at Nuwara Eliya quarantine center
07 September 2020
Man dies at Nuwara Eliya quarantine center
Daughter killed, mother and brother injured after wall collapses in Navagamuwa
07 September 2020
Daughter killed, mother and brother injured after wall collapses in Navagamuwa
Premalal Jayasekara allowed to attend Parliament - Court of Appeal
07 September 2020
Premalal Jayasekara allowed to attend Parliament - Court of Appeal

International News

Man stabbed to death in central England - 7 injured
06 September 2020
Man stabbed to death in central England - 7 injured
Several boats sink at pro-Trump parade in Texas
06 September 2020
Several boats sink at pro-Trump parade in Texas
Australia’s Covid-19 epicenter extends hard lockdown
06 September 2020
Australia’s Covid-19 epicenter extends hard lockdown
6.2 magnitude quake strikes off Vanuatu
06 September 2020
6.2 magnitude quake strikes off Vanuatu
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.