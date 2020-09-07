09+suspects+who+stole+turmeric+arrested+

09 suspects who stole 18180kgs of Turmeric from Grayline Container yard in Grandpass, have been arrested.



Meanhwile, Rs.45mn cash earned by selling Turmeric has also discovered.



The theft had taken place on the 28th and was being investigated by a special police team of the CID.



The theft had taken place while the Sri Lanka Customs was investigating the importation of the consignment of turmeric by a private company at Fifth Cross Street, Colombo 11.



Accordingly, one suspect was arrested on the 29th and three other suspects were arrested on the 30th.



In addition, the Police Media Division stated that 5 more suspects involved in this crime were arrested on the 31st.



