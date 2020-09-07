The+law+against+vehicles+parked+on+pavements+to+be+strictly+enforced

Director General of the Police Traffic Headquarters SSP Indika Hapugoda stated that the law will be strictly enforced in future regarding vehicles parked on pavements.



He said the owner of the vehicle would have to bear the cost of removing vehicles using cranes or supports, and would also bear the cost of any damage to the vehicle.



He was speaking to the media after an alms giving function at the Maharagama Apeksha Hospital on the occasion of the 154th anniversary of the Sri Lanka Police.