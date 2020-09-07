Audio recordings presented to the presidential commission - Summons issued for Vijayakala

Army colonel Shammi Kumararatne alleges that CID officers repeatedly pressurized him into saying the then defence secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa had ordered the abduction of missing journalist Prageeth Ekneligoda.



Kumararatne made this statement while testifying before the presidential commission on political victimizations.



He also said that the former CID director Shani Abeysekara used his authoritarian powers and worked to prevent the Rajapaksas from returning to power.



Audio recordings in this regard were also presented before the commission.



Meanwhile a revelation was made regarding the actions of former state minister Vijayakala Maheswaran and the OIC of the Investigation Division of the CID, Nishantha Silva today.



The revelation was made by police constable who was attached to the Chunnagam police station, Gnanalingam Mayuran.



He stated that 5 police officers including him are serving 10 years in prison due to the actions of the duo.



He said that at one occasion Vijayakala Maheswaran was directly involved in setting free the chief suspect of the gang rape and murder of schoolgirl Vithya, Mahalingam Shashikumar alias Swiss Kumar.



Taking these into consideration the commission issued summons for former state minister Vijayakala Maheswaran and UNP candidate at 2015 elections Kumaran Sarwananda to appear before the commission on the 17th of this month.