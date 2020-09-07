සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Audio recordings presented to the presidential commission - Summons issued for Vijayakala

Saturday, 05 September 2020 - 20:23

Audio+recordings+presented+to+the+presidential+commission+-+Summons+issued+for+Vijayakala
Army colonel Shammi Kumararatne alleges that CID officers repeatedly pressurized him into saying the then defence secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa had ordered the abduction of missing journalist Prageeth Ekneligoda.

Kumararatne made this statement while testifying before the presidential commission on political victimizations.

He also said that the former CID director Shani Abeysekara used his authoritarian powers and worked to prevent the Rajapaksas from returning to power.

Audio recordings in this regard were also presented before the commission.

Meanwhile a revelation was made regarding the actions of former state minister Vijayakala Maheswaran and the OIC of the Investigation Division of the CID, Nishantha Silva today.

The revelation was made by police constable who was attached to the Chunnagam police station, Gnanalingam Mayuran.

He stated that 5 police officers including him are serving 10 years in prison due to the actions of the duo.

He said that at one occasion Vijayakala Maheswaran was directly involved in setting free the chief suspect of the gang rape and murder of schoolgirl Vithya, Mahalingam Shashikumar alias Swiss Kumar.

Taking these into consideration the commission issued summons for former state minister Vijayakala Maheswaran and UNP candidate at 2015 elections Kumaran Sarwananda to appear before the commission on the 17th of this month.

Trending News

Slight increase in the price of gold in the world market
07 September 2020
Slight increase in the price of gold in the world market
Income Tax on Profit Earnings of Gem & Jewellery manufacturers and 15% Gold Import Tax removed
07 September 2020
Income Tax on Profit Earnings of Gem & Jewellery manufacturers and 15% Gold Import Tax removed
Man dies at Nuwara Eliya quarantine center
07 September 2020
Man dies at Nuwara Eliya quarantine center
Daughter killed, mother and brother injured after wall collapses in Navagamuwa
07 September 2020
Daughter killed, mother and brother injured after wall collapses in Navagamuwa
Premalal Jayasekara allowed to attend Parliament - Court of Appeal
07 September 2020
Premalal Jayasekara allowed to attend Parliament - Court of Appeal

International News

Man stabbed to death in central England - 7 injured
06 September 2020
Man stabbed to death in central England - 7 injured
Several boats sink at pro-Trump parade in Texas
06 September 2020
Several boats sink at pro-Trump parade in Texas
Australia’s Covid-19 epicenter extends hard lockdown
06 September 2020
Australia’s Covid-19 epicenter extends hard lockdown
6.2 magnitude quake strikes off Vanuatu
06 September 2020
6.2 magnitude quake strikes off Vanuatu
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.