සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

The fire fighting operation to rescue the ship (video)

Saturday, 05 September 2020 - 20:17

The+fire+fighting+operation+to+rescue+the+ship+%28video%29++




The Navy says the MT New Diamond which has been moved to safer waters will continue to be montipored until the fire is completely doused.

The Panamanian-registered 'MT New Diamond' carrying 270,000 tonnes of crude oil had drifted close to the eastern shores since issuing a distress message on Thursday morning.

The Sri Lanka Navy said the 330-metre vessel was towed overnight to deeper waters some 40 nautical miles away from the coast to the East of Sri Lanka.

The Navy said rescuers are still spraying foam on the vessel but that the blaze had been brought under control.

There was no immediate danger of the tanker breaking up despite a two-metre crack in the hull 10 metres above the waterline.

The rescue and salvage effort also involved the Indian and Russian vessels.

The fire was triggered by an engine room explosion that killed a Filipino crewman as the vessel was passing Sri Lanka on its way to an Indian port.

It issued a distress signal 60 kilometres from Sri Lanka's Eastern coastal town of Sangamankanda Point.

A total of 16 vessels, including specialised fire fighting tugs and four aircraft, were deployed to bring the blaze under control.

Trending News

Slight increase in the price of gold in the world market
07 September 2020
Slight increase in the price of gold in the world market
Income Tax on Profit Earnings of Gem & Jewellery manufacturers and 15% Gold Import Tax removed
07 September 2020
Income Tax on Profit Earnings of Gem & Jewellery manufacturers and 15% Gold Import Tax removed
Man dies at Nuwara Eliya quarantine center
07 September 2020
Man dies at Nuwara Eliya quarantine center
Daughter killed, mother and brother injured after wall collapses in Navagamuwa
07 September 2020
Daughter killed, mother and brother injured after wall collapses in Navagamuwa
Premalal Jayasekara allowed to attend Parliament - Court of Appeal
07 September 2020
Premalal Jayasekara allowed to attend Parliament - Court of Appeal

International News

Man stabbed to death in central England - 7 injured
06 September 2020
Man stabbed to death in central England - 7 injured
Several boats sink at pro-Trump parade in Texas
06 September 2020
Several boats sink at pro-Trump parade in Texas
Australia’s Covid-19 epicenter extends hard lockdown
06 September 2020
Australia’s Covid-19 epicenter extends hard lockdown
6.2 magnitude quake strikes off Vanuatu
06 September 2020
6.2 magnitude quake strikes off Vanuatu
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.