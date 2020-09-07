Samagi+Janabalavegaya+ready+to+join+any+group+unconditionally+to+protect+the+19th+Amendment+





The Samagi Jana Balawegaya emphasizes that it will work unconditionally with any group that supports the defense of the 19th Amendment, leaving aside political ideologies.



This was stated in a statement issued by the General Secretary of the party MP Ranjith Maddumabandara.



The statement said the previous government had taken a number of steps to strengthen civil liberties and regulate public administration through the 19th Amendment to the Constitution.



It also states that the Commissions and Information Act created by the 19th Amendment to the Constitution created the legal environment for the people of the country to question the ruling party.



The announcement states that the 19th Amendment deprives politicians of the ability to act as they wish and that public officials have the opportunity to perform an impartial and dignified service.



The statement issued by Samagi Janabalawegaya further stated that the 20th Amendment has once again given unlimited powers to the President and weakened the legislature.



The failure to prevent the Easter attack was not due to the 19th amendment but due to the negligence of those responsible for it.



Meanwhile opposition politicians expressed their views regarding the 20th amendment to the constitution.