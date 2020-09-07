Ransom demanded to return vehicles obtained on rent - organised crime ring busted (Video)





Police have been able to uncover a group of people who obtain vehicles on a rental basis and defraud people.



According to information received from the Delgoda area in Biyagama, an attempt was made to obtain a ransom to return a vehicle taken on rental.



An organized group has published an advertisement on Facebook saying that vehicles are being rented out.



Also, these persons had obtained vehicles from various persons who were unable to pay lease promising to pay the lease on time.



A resident of Kekirawa had rented a Wagon R car to the group in June on rental basis.