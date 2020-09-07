90,600 Covid-19 cases in India in highest single-day spike

More than 90,000 people have been infected with covid-19 in India in a single day, making it the highest single-day rise recorded from any country.
The number of cases reached 4.11 million as of this morning (06) after 90,600 cases were detected in 24 hours.
The number of deaths has crossed 70,000 in the country, with 1,044 new deaths in a single day.
