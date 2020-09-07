Showers+and+winds+expected+to+enhance+today

The showery and windy conditions over the island are expected to enhance today (06), says the Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers will occur in most parts of the island.



Heavy rainfalls of more than 100 mm are likely at some places in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Northwestern provinces and in the Galle and Matara, Mannar and Mullaitivu districts.



The wind speed can increase up to 50 to -60 kmph at times across the island.



The public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damage caused by lightning and localized strong winds during thundershowers.



The sun is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka until tomorrow due to its apparent southward relative motion.



The nearest towns of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead today are Bentota, Meegama, Dodampapitiya, Pelawatta, Bodagama and Kataragama at about 12.09 pm.



The Met Department also says the wind speed can increase up to 70 kmph in the deep and shallow sea areas around the island until tomorrow morning.



The sea areas around the island can be rough to very rough in this period.



Fishermen have been advised against venturing into the sea in the given period and naval communities are requested to be vigilant in this regard.