British, Netherlands experts to inspect MT New Diamond (pictures)

Sunday, 06 September 2020 - 7:45

The company that owns the fire-stricken oil tanker MT New Diamond is sending a 10-member British and the Netherlands experts today (06).

Comprising operational experts, disaster valuators and a legal adviser, the team will arrive at the Mattala Airport and will be taken by a Navy fast attack craft to the location of the ship 40 nautical miles off Sri Lanka.

The fire in the ship has now been brought under control by 11 ships, four tugs and three Dvoras deployed by Sri Lanka and India.

The Indian Coastguard said preventing an oil leakage was of foremost importance.

In a twitter message, prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has thanked all those involved, for taking swift action to manage the fire aboard the oil tanker.

Timely action has ensured the safety of the crew and contained the potential damage to marine life, he said.


