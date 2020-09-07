Japan+braces+as+Super+Typhoon+Haishen+approaches

A super typhoon is expected to hit Japan on Sunday and will likely bring record amounts of rainfall and strong winds.



As of yesterday (05), the center of Typhoon Haishen was near Minamidaito, east of Okinawa's main island, and is on track to approach Okinawa by Sunday and hit the main southern island of Kyushu afterward.



Prime Minister Shinzo Abe urged the public to “evacuate promptly based on information provided by local governments, and take actions to protect lives.”



He added that 22,000 SDF members were ready to be deployed for rescue operations if necessary.