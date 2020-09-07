No+oil+leakage+from+MT+New+Diamond+as+experts+arrive+for+inspection

A 10-member team of British and the Netherlands experts arrived at Mattala Airport at 6.45 this morning (06) to inspect the fire-stricken oil tanker MT New Diamond.



It comprises operational experts, disaster valuators and a legal adviser.



The fire in the ship has now been brought under control and it is presently located 40 nautical miles off Sri Lanka.



The Sri Lanka Navy and other stakeholders continue to use extinguishing agents and water to augment firefighting and inflict boundary cooling on the oil tanker in full swing.



This operation was joined by the Indian tug ‘Ocean Bliss’ at midnight yesterday.



Last night, despite some rough seas and strong winds the disaster management operation continued.



Meanwhile, arrangements have been made to continue the operation to mitigate the outcomes of this disaster, through coordinated effort.



New Shipping Limited, the commercial owner of New Diamond in Athens, Greece, has appointed SMIT Singapore Pte Ltd, an international Singapore-based company, as its salvage expert.



The company is currently sending equipment and experts in crude oil disaster management to MT New Diamond to commence the salvage operation.



The TTT One tugboat, which is currently at the distressed vessel, has a team including a salvage chief who can deal with such disasters.



Meanwhile, two more large tugboats that can handle crude oil tankers are to join TTT One and those two tugs have already left Singapore and Mauritius.



Furthermore, SMIT Singapore Pte Ltd has taken steps to inform the Sri Lanka Navy about the persons and goods being brought in and the Sri Lanka Navy is ready to assist in this regard.



Further, the British and Netherlands professionals are expected to make recommendations as to how future events to be planned, upon inspection of the disaster management work of the MT New Diamond.



Apart from that a team headed by the Chief Firefighting Officer of the Sri Lanka Ports Authority is scheduled to visit the distressed oil tanker today.



For the first time since the accident, the Navy will provide the opportunity to the 20 crew members who were rescued from the distressed vessel and now safely onboard SLNS Sindurala to connect with their near and dear ones by telephone.



In the meantime, three capital ships of Sri Lanka Navy, five ships of Indian Coast Guard, one ship belonging to the Indian Navy, two tugs of Hambantota International Port Group – Wasaba and Rawana, the ALP Winger tug, the TTT One tug with firefighting equipment and professionals and Ocean Bliss tug are engaged in the firefighting efforts as of now.



In addition, three Sri Lanka Navy FACs and two ships belonging to the Sri Lanka Coast Guard have been deployed as supply vessels for the operation.



Moreover, a Dornier aircraft of the Indian Coast Guard is scheduled to take off from the Mattala International Airport today and monitor the sea area where the distressed oil tanker is currently placed.



The joint disaster relief operation, which is being carried out on the instruction of experts, has so far successfully contained the spread of the ship’s fire and there is no report of the ship leaking oil into the sea.