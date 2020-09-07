50,000 are part of Chinese Covid-19 vaccine trial

Around 50,000 people from a number of countries are participating in phase 3 clinical trials of a Covid-19 vaccine developed by the China National Biotec Group.



The company said in a press release that clinical trials are already underway in several countries, including Bahrain, UAE, Morocco, Peru, Argentina, with about 50,000 people participating.



The trial will also be held in Uzbekistan, and Pakistan has expressed interest in conducting clinical trials as well.