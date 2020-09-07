North+Korea+prepping+submarine-launched+ballistic+missile+test

US weapons experts say they believe North Korea may be preparing to test a new strategic weapon system.
The experts, led by Dr. Victor Cha of the Center for Strategic and International Studies "Beyond Parallel" website, posted new satellite images taken Friday.
They believe the photos show a submersible test stand barge.
