358+apprehended+in+western+province+police+raids

Police have taken 358 persons into custody for drug possession during raids in the western province within a period of 24 hours.
From the possession of 215 of them, over 480 grams of heroin, nearly 350 grams of cannabis and three grams of Ice were seized, police say.
Also, 1.13 kilos of Wallapatta were also found.
