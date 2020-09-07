සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

6.2 magnitude quake strikes off Vanuatu

Sunday, 06 September 2020 - 10:43

6.2 magnitude quake strikes off Vanuatu
A 6.2 magnitude earthquake has struck off the Pacific island nation of Vanuatu.

The US Geological Survey reports that the quake struck at 2.59pm New Zealand time, 101 km north-west of the capital, Port Vila.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre advises that the threat of tsunami waves has now mostly passed.

The USGS says the quake was fairly shallow - at a depth of about 10km, and that no damage has been reported so far.

The quake, originally measured at 6.5, struck in the north of Vanuatu off Espiritu Santo.

Meanwhile, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has toured coastal areas hit by a typhoon.

He has ordered 12,000 core party members to join the recovery effort, while dismissing a provincial party chief.

