6.2+magnitude+quake+strikes+off+Vanuatu

A 6.2 magnitude earthquake has struck off the Pacific island nation of Vanuatu.



The US Geological Survey reports that the quake struck at 2.59pm New Zealand time, 101 km north-west of the capital, Port Vila.



The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre advises that the threat of tsunami waves has now mostly passed.



The USGS says the quake was fairly shallow - at a depth of about 10km, and that no damage has been reported so far.



The quake, originally measured at 6.5, struck in the north of Vanuatu off Espiritu Santo.



