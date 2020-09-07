STF+raids+three+cannabis+cultivations+in+Koslanda

The STF yesterday afternoon (05) raided three cannabis cultivations at Balaharuwa in Koslanda and arrested three persons.



Aged 33, 41 and 55 years, they were handed over to Koslanda police, who will produce them before the Bandarawela magistrate’s court today.



In another raid in Udawalawa on the same day, the STF found goda used for distilling illicit liquor and arrested a suspect.



The STF also seized 2.21 kgs of Madana Modaka in Medawachchiya from the possession of a man, who will be produced before the Vavuniya magistrate’s court today.